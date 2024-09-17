VIDEO: Authorities release footage of Ryan Routh's arrest after his assassination attempt on Trump

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

On Monday, Florida law enforcement authorities released images capturing the moment of Ryan Routh´s arrest, the man who tried to shoot Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The images released came from the body camera of one of the deputies from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, who were in charge of apprehending the shooter.

Ryan Routh was intercepted by Secret Service agents in the vicinity of Donald Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when he was near a metal gate armed with a Soviet-style rifle.

🚨BREAKING: The Martin County Sheriff has just released bodycam footage of the arrest of would-be Trump assassin and Democrat donor, Ryan Wesley Routh. pic.twitter.com/L3YrvALEWl — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2024

He then fled the scene in an SUV before being arrested by authorities on a road several miles from the golf course.

In the video footage captured by the body camera, it can be seen how the agents give instructions to Ryan Routh while they have him at gunpoint. Routh flinches with his hands on his head and is taken into custody by the agents.