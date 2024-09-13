Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

Harry Enten, a senior data analyst for CNN, recently revealed that Kamala Harris faces a problem with young voters. While she improved Joe Biden's numbers among this demographic, she is still a far cry from the numbers Democrats had in 2020, when they barely managed to remove Donald Trump from the White House. However, Taylor Swift's recent endorsement could opportunely help solve the problem.

As Enten explained, in 2020, Biden had a 28-point lead over Trump among young voters between 18 and 29. The president had significantly lowered those numbers for the rematch with the Republican, beating him by only seven points.

When Biden stepped aside and Harris took his place, she generated enthusiasm among young people, increasing that gap to 15 points. Although the rise was considerable, 100%, it is still 13 percentage points below Biden's 2020 numbers.

However, a recent poll shows even more troubling numbers for the Harris campaign. According to a poll by The New York Times/Siena, the Democratic nominee is only 10 points ahead of Trump among voters ages 18 to 29.

Taylor Swift to the rescue?

The popular singer officially endorsed Harris after the presidential debate with Trump. She did so through a social media post that highlighted the presence of Tim Walz on the Democratic ticket.

"I was very encouraged and impressed by the election of @timwalz, who has been championing LGBTQ+ rights, in vitro fertilization and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote, who as of August 2024 had the most followers on Spotify.

As for the impact of this endorsement on the race, Enten explained that Harris could benefit from the singer's enormous popularity, especially among young voters.

"Kamala Harris will absolutely welcome Taylor Swift's endorsement if she can move young voters at all, because the bottom line is: Kamala Harris is not doing as well among young voters as you would expect from a Democrat based on history," he noted.

In turn, he added that the singer could be instrumental in voter registrations, an area where the Republican Party has done "a much better job than the Democrats" since 2020.

As reported by NBC News, the link Swift attached to her post encouraging people to register to vote was visited some 337,826 times in just 48 hours.