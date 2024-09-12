Democratic senator warns nation will be "horrified" when Congress releases Trump assassination attempt report

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

The Congress is close to releasing the initial report on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump´s life, which took place last July 13 while he was giving a speech in Butler, Pennsylvania. After receiving some updates from the Secret Service, even Democrats anticipated that the results will unsettle citizens.

One of them was Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who recently had a dialogue with Fox after receiving with his colleagues a report from Ronald Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service.

"I think the American people are going to be shocked, astonished and appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret Service in this assassination attempt on the former president," the Democratic senator said.

"But I think they also ought to be appalled and astonished by the failure of the Department of Homeland Security to be more forthcoming, to be as candid and frank, as it should be to them in terms of providing information," he added.

Blumenthal did not elaborate on the latest findings, but he was one of the few to speak to the press about them.

Another to speak out after the closed-door hearing was Gary Peters (D-MI), who shared his colleague's concerns.

"It will be coming out shortly. And it'll only be an interim report because there's a lot more information that we need to find. And we hope once this report comes out and we can get the additional information necessary to have a complete report of what happened, as well as steps of what we need to do in the future to make sure that this never happens," the Democrat said.

In turn, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) added that the report is being worked on in a bipartisan manner and that the goal is for people to understand the security lapses that led to the Trump assassination attempt. However, he revealed that there was some frustration with Rowe from senators in this latest briefing.

"So he's making the commitment to, you know, provide more information. But we're hoping to get this preliminary report out before this work period. So again, we're on pretty tight time constraints. But again, it's important people realize we are dedicated to a bipartisan product," the Republican said.

As for the Secret Service, the departure of Michael Plati, deputy director of the agency's Office of Protective Operations, was recently confirmed. Plati led the group in charge of planning for the protection of Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and JD Vance. Although technically his tenure will end soon, Fox News reported that sources from within the Secret Service suggested he was pushed to retire sooner.