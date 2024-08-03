Hunter Biden to be sentenced in gun possession case a week after presidential election

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

On Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., a week after the presidential election, the sentence to be served by Hunter Biden will be decided after being convicted on three charges linked to possession of a firearm.

So ruled Magistrate Maryellen Noreika in a court order Friday, in which she also detailed that the date may not be changed unless "permitted by the court after sufficient cause is shown."

Hunter Biden is the first presidential son to be found guilty of criminal charges. He could face up to 25 years in prison.

The prosecution successfully charged him with lying to purchase a firearm, making a false statement on the form required to be kept by the gun dealer, and keeping the firearm in his possession while under the use of and/or addiction to controlled substances.