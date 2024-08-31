Criticism rains down on Dana Bash after her interview on CNN with Kamala Harris: "A disaster for journalism"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz spoke to the press for the first time last Thursday, August 29. After almost forty days of silence, the Democratic presidential ticket agreed to a pre-recorded interview with CNN conducted by Dana Bash, whose journalistic role raised strong criticism.

In the long-awaited interview, which lasted a total of 26 minutes, Harris did not make any self-criticism about the Biden-Harris administration, took aim at Donald Trump and suffered when detailing what her eventual plan for a possible administration would look like.

As for Bash's role, it raised criticism among conservatives who called for more toughness with Harris, since, although the questions had a certain edge, the interviewer did not press the Democratic candidate's non-answers.

Ben Shapiro, a popular conservative commentator, commented on the interview. "Dana Bash is not exactly an objective interviewer. There’s a reason they’re not going with Lester Holt. There’s a reason they’re not going with Jake Tapper. Dana Bash is, in fact, more of a partisan Democrat. She always has been," he said on his show, "The Ben Shapiro Show," in which he also called the journalist a "sycophant."

"Pathetic, but exactly what you would predict," expressed the also author of "The Right Side of History."

Political analyst and former political director at ABC, Mark Halperin, was also highly critical of Bash's role in the interview.

"Kamala Harris did good enough but she largely did good enough because the questions were not even close to good enough. The questions were soft. The follow-ups were almost non-existent or soft. There were topics that were covered that shouldn't have been covered. There was way too much fluff,. (...) When people say she was good enough, she was. The word salad was minimal. Her tone was good. She was confident, being interviewed by someone she was friendly with," he noted on social media.

"I think it was a non-event. I don't know how many more interviews she plans to do, but I think it was a disaster for journalism. And I think it was super unfortunate that [it was] her first and perhaps only real interview before the debate and maybe the foreseeable future, because now I think she has permission to do Jen Psaki and the West Wing cast and all that," the political analyst finished.