Trump slams Harris as a "Fraud" after CNN interview

Trump assured that Harris did not look like "a leader" during the interview with CNN/ Kamil Krzaczynski .AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris gave her first interview as a candidate for president, and Donald Trump wasn't slow to react. Accompanied by Tim Walz, the vice president sat down with Dana Bash for a little more than 25 minutes. She was not self-critical about the Biden-Harris Administration, took aim at Donald Trump, and suffered through detailing her plan for her eventual administration.

The Republican was not left out of the Harris and Walz interview, reacting before, during, and after it was aired on CNN.

He first commented on the videos that the network let transcend a few hours earlier on some of Harris' answers, particularly on his changes of position on hydraulic fracturing (fracking), the Green New Deal, and the criminalization of those who illegally cross the southern border.

"I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris’ answer to a very weakly phrased question, which was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently and declared her 'values haven’t changed.' On that, I agree, her values haven’t changed - The Border is going to remain open, not closed; there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police. America will become a WASTELAND!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

The former president also weighed in as CNN aired the interview, which was taped in the middle of a Democratic ticket tour in Georgia.

"I look so forward to Debating Comrade Kamala Harris and exposing her for the fraud she is. Harris has changed every one of her long-held positions, on everything. America will never allow an Election WEAPONIZING MARXIST TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE U.S.," he added.

Finally, once the interview was over, he merely wrote the following: "BORING!!!".

Trump and Harris will face each other next September 10 in the first debate of this new election, since the first confrontation was between Trump and Joe Biden in June.