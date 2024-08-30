"Fight!" A beer company surpasses 1 million in sales with a special Trump edition

Donald Trump visited the city of Johnstown in Pennsylvania, a state where he hopes to win as in 2016/ Roberto Schmidt .AFP

Few photos went more viral in 2024 than Donald Trump bloodied and raising his fist in Pennsylvania moments after surviving an assassination attempt. Taking advantage of this situation, a conservative beer company decided to use it to boost sales. Shortly thereafter, its Trump limited edition surpassed $1 million in sales.

The company in question is Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, which was born in 2023 as a response to the commercial that Bud Light ran alongside a transgender woman. The controversy caused Budlight's sales to fall between 11% and 26% the following month, also causing it to lose its brand as the best-selling beer in the country after 20 years.

A little more than a year later, the conservative company is celebrating $1 million in sales of its special edition inspired by the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler.

"Just a month and a half ago, Former President Trump narrowly escaped death in an assassination attempt, a story the liberal media has already swept under the rug, we’re here to ensure this moment is not forgotten as we head into the most important election of our lifetime," said Seth Weathers, the company's chief executive officer, in a statement released Friday.

In turn, Weathers confirmed a juicy donation to the campaign of the Republican, who continues to campaign in key states.

"Our mission has always been twofold: to brew the best beer possible while also representing a movement. (...) A movement of conservatives who are fed up with the woke agenda. Understanding the significance of this election, I’ve personally contributed $25,000 to President Trump’s campaign and its authorized re-election committee. I could not do this without the support of our loyal customers," he added.

The limited-edition six-pack christened "Conservative Dad's™ FIGHT" will only be available until midnight on September 15, priced at $24.99.