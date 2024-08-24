Kamala Harris sent a letter to the Venezuelan opposition, affirming her commitment to a "respectful and peaceful transition of power"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Kamala Harris communicated directly with the Venezuelan opposition to express her support for a "respectful and peaceful handover of power." The Democratic candidate for president wrote a letter to Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado, in which she also sent a warning to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"I strongly urge Venezuela's security forces to show restraint, respect the human rights and freedom of expression of all Venezuelans, and protect the Venezuelan people from political threats and attacks," the vice president wrote according to a letter dated Aug. 16 and obtained by the Miami Herald.

"The violation of these rights only deepens the crisis and hinders efforts toward a peaceful and democratic transition. We will continue to encourage the parties in Venezuela to initiate talks on a respectful and peaceful handover of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law," Harris added.

The letter sent by Harris came against the backdrop of growing civil protests in Venezuela for the Maduro regime to recognize its defeat in the last presidential elections. Since then, Maduro has stepped up repression and kidnappings in broad daylight against his citizens.

According to estimates, since the elections, there have been at least 25 deaths and two thousand unjustified intentions.

Last July 17, Machado and González Urrutia called for a worldwide demonstration to protest the situation in Venezuela. Hundreds of thousands of people in dozens of cities around the world rallied to call for an end to tyranny in the South American country, which until not long ago was one of the richest in the region.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) had previously called on the Biden-Harris administration to prohibit Maduro from the United Nations. "Maduro is a dictator who is trying to steal Venezuela's election from the elected president. He is evil & he should not even attend the UN General Assembly or be allowed entry into our country. He is not your president!" he wrote on his X account.