Robert Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign and supports Donald Trump

23 de agosto, 2024

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the scion of America's most famous political clan, announced Friday that he is "suspending" his campaign for president and called for a vote for Republican Donald Trump in a dozen key states.

"I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory," Kennedy said during a speech in Arizona (south) but asked his supporters to vote for him in the rest of the states where they will keep his name on the ballot.

Kennedy, 70, decried the choice of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee without going through a primary and cited a long list of grievances against his former party that he said had led him to give his "support to the president. Trump."

The candidate also mentioned several random stories, such as that he suffers from a parasitic worm in his brain and that he deposited a dead bear cub in Central Park in New York.

The suspension of Kennedy's campaign came a day after Harris closed the Democratic convention that invested her with a speech in which she called for leaving behind "the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past" to embrace "a new way forward. " with 10 weeks to go before the election.