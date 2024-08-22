Texas attorney general opens investigation into illegal migrants allegedly registrating to vote

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into allegations that organizations operating in Texas may be registering illegal migrants to vote, in violation of state and federal laws.

The initiation of the investigation was reported by Paxton's office. According to the office, investigators with the Texas Attorney General's Office's Election Integrity Unit conducted an undercover operation to identify possible non-citizen voter registrations in Texas.

The undercover operation was conducted in major metropolitan areas of Texas and is ongoing.

"The investigation has already confirmed that various nonprofit organizations have been located outside Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License offices, operating booths offering to assist in voter registration for persons doing business at the driver’s license offices. But all citizens have already been presented an opportunity to register to vote as part of the process of renewing or being issued an identification card or driver’s license, so there is no obvious need to assist citizens to register to vote outside DPS offices—calling into question the motives of the nonprofit groups," the Texas attorney general's office detailed.

In that sense, Attorney General Paxton maintained that, in his opinion, the Biden-Harris administration has intentionally allowed illegal immigrants to enter the country. The office insisted that "it is a crime in Texas to lie about your citizenship when you register to vote—or to help someone else do so."

"The Biden-Harris Administration has intentionally flooded our country with illegal aliens, and without proper safeguards, foreign nationals can illegally influence elections at the local, state, and national level. It is a crime to vote—or to register to vote—if you are not a United States Citizen. Any wrongdoing will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Paxton said.