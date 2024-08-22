Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump criticized Barack Obama for attacking him “personally” during the Democratic National Convention. The Republican staged a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, where he echoed his predecessor's comments to joke about those who ask him to focus his message on policy and not on personal attacks.

“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle,” the Republican candidate for president said.

“You know, they always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal,' but these people are getting personal all night,'” he joked.

Trump surprised by praising Obama before his speech at the DNC



The Republican candidate for president spoke to CNN moments before Obama's speech at the DNC and put aside their ideological differences to briefly praise him.

"I think he’s a nice gentleman, but he was very weak on trade… I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife," he expressed.

The CNN panel was taken aback by the remarks, so much so that Jamie Gangel wondered aloud the following, "Who is that man?"

Obama's speech at the DNC

The former Democratic president took the ovation of the day on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. For a little more than 30 minutes, he boosted Harris' candidacy and was highly critical of Trump.

"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped complaining about his problems since he came down his golden escalator nine years ago. It's been a steady stream of complaints and grievances that has been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. (...) There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes," he said.

In turn, he asked those in attendance and Democrats watching on TV to do everything they can to get the Harris-Walz ticket to the White House.

"That’s what this election is about (...) And I believe that’s why, if we each do our part over the next 77 days — if we knock on doors and make phone calls and talk to our friends and listen to our neighbors — if we work like we’ve never worked before, we will elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States and Tim Walz as the next vice president of the United States," he sentenced.