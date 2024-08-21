Day two of the DNC: Sanders questions U.S. economic situation, Schumer calls Trump "antisemitic," and protesters burn the national flag

Senator Chuck Schumer gives his speech on the second day of the DNC Charly Triballeau / AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

The second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) again raised controversy because of the content of the main speeches and what was happening outside the United Center, the venue hosting the event in Chicago.

On a day where Vice President and candidate Kamala Harris virtually addressed attendees after delegates cast their ceremonial ballots, Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, cataloged former President Donald Trump as an "antisemite" and a fomenter of violence as outside the event leftist protesters burned the American flag and clashed with law enforcement officers.

"As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids—and all grandkids—to never face discrimination because of who they are," Schumer said. ""But Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago. But unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions: he fuels Islamophobia, and issued a Muslim ban as President. Tonight folks, I am wearing this blue square, to stand up against antisemitism, to stand up to all hate (...) Our children, our grandchildren—no matter their race or creed or gender or family—deserve better than Donald Trump’s American carnage."

#WATCH | Sen. Chuck Schumer: "Are you ready to make sure Donald Trump never ever gets near the White House again?" pic.twitter.com/6kP7U3PJsb — VOZ (@Voz_US) August 21, 2024

Schumer made no reference to the anti-Israel protests that occurred during the first and second days of the DNC. The rioters, who took a stand against U.S. policy toward the Israeli state amid the war with Gaza, provoked episodes of violence around the United Center.

🚨 | Chicago police detain one of the left-wing protesters outside the DNC pic.twitter.com/57rtj2qVXo — VOZ (@Voz_US) August 21, 2024

Today, the scenes of violence are repeated, with leftist rioters burning the U.S. flag, harassing journalists, and even provoking pro-Israel demonstrators who made an appearance after the first day of antisemitic protests.

#BREAKING | Reporter Ben Bergquam is assaulted by far-left militants outside the Democratic National Convention after he tried to stop them from burning an American flag pic.twitter.com/ctYDezRngE — VOZ (@Voz_US) August 21, 2024

Police had to act, making several arrests trying to control the situation, which is becoming increasingly tense as Democratic leaders talk about "defending democracy" and "ending hate" while attacking Trump and Republicans at their convention.

In addition to the situation outside the United Center, violence and arrests were also reported outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago.

However, beyond the fact that most of the speakers devoted part of their speech to promoting Harris and attacking Trump, there was one who particularly broke out of the mold: socialist Bernie Sanders (D-VT), who, during part of his address questioned the state of the U.S. economy and stated that many Americans are having a hard time, a situation that does not leave the current Democratic administration that wants to keep control of the White House in November in a good light.

"Too many of our fellow Americans are struggling every day to just get by, to put food on the table, to pay the rent, and to get the health care they need," Sanders said. "My fellow Americans, when 60% of our people live paycheck to paycheck, the top 1% have never ever had it so good."

In another controversial line, Sanders said that prominent millionaires should not be active participants in the electoral process and much less so in a primary context. This criticism comes weeks after big Democratic donors pressured Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race following his dismal showing in the polls and in the first debate against Donald Trump.

"And, my friends, at the very top of that to-do list is the need to get big money out of our political process. Billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections, including primary elections," said the ultra-left senator, who in the 2020 primary competed neck-and-neck with Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Pro-Life groups try to stand up to Planned Parenthood and Michael Cohen is seen at DNC

In a curious side note on the second day of the DNC, Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was spotted at the event months after he was listed as the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office's star witness in the case of alleged hush payments against the former president.

When an attendee asked Cohen if he would participate as a speaker, the lawyer responded with a willingness, "Only if I'm allowed to."

In another point that raised attention, various pro-life groups organized events to counter the impact of Planned Parenthood, which set up a truck outside the DNC that functioned as a mobile clinic equipped with ultrasounds and medical personnel who gave away abortion drugs.

🚨 | The Planned Parenthood truck parked in front of the DNC, which is offering free abortions, receives a steady stream of customers throughout the second day of the event



🎥 @sav_says_ pic.twitter.com/bkOLnNqMZR — VOZ (@Voz_US) August 21, 2024

John Mize, CEO of Americans United for Life, attended the mobile clinic just blocks from the Democratic National Convention (DNC), trying to talk to women entering the Planned Parenthood truck.

"This is a very serious and a very complex situation that's being trivialized by Planned Parenthood," Mize told Fox News Digital. "It's being diminished, and it's being disrespected, the fact that this is a very complicated, very complex decision that these women are making, and, unfortunately, it's a carnival. They have blow-ups. They have food trucks. It's a bit of a show , unfortunately, and it diminishes the severity and significance of vulnerable women."