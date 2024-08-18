Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 17 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump, aware of the crucial importance of Pennsylvania on his road to the White House, turned Luzerne County into a strategic bastion of his campaign. In this county, characterized by its working class and Democratic history, Trump held his fifth rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena, a stadium that has become a symbol of his strategy to reverse Democratic dominance in the state.

Republican resurgence in Democratic territory.

The former premier has focused his efforts on mobilizing voters unhappy with Democratic Party policies, especially those who have seen steel, coal and manufacturing industries decline or move overseas. For many of these voters, once Democratic unionists, Trump's promises to revitalize the local economy and his anti-globalization rhetoric resonate deeply.

Stephen Kotch, a registered Democrat and retired employee, is an example of this trend. "I got so fed up with how the Democratic Party has gotten so liberal," declared Kotch after leaving the Republican Party headquarters in Luzerne, who voted for Trump in the last two elections. That shift in political allegiance among voters like Kotch has been a key factor in the growing Republican influence in areas that were previously Democratic strongholds.

The challenge in Philadelphia and beyond

Although Joe Biden won Philadelphia County by a wide margin in 2020, his statewide victory was by a narrow 81,000-vote margin. Trump believes that by increasing his support in areas like Wilkes-Barre, he will be able to repeat his victory in Pennsylvania, a state that was key to his 2016 win.

Neil Makhija, a Democratic Montgomery County commissioner, acknowledged the threat posed by Trump: "That’s where he’s going to peel off Democrats, for sure." The battle for Pennsylvania is not only being played out in the big urban centers, but also in the blue-collar and rural counties, where Trump remains a powerful figure.

A state in play

With the election on the horizon, the fight for Pennsylvania intensifies. Republicans see a real opportunity to expand their influence in the state, while Democrats face the challenge of retaining a ground historically theirs. In this context, Trump's visits to places like Wilkes-Barre are not just campaign rallies, but part of a broader strategy to conquer the heart of the state and, with it, the White House.

Counteroffensive in Pennsylvania

Aware of the challenge posed by Trump in Pennsylvania, Democrats have not been idle. Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are scheduled to visit western Pennsylvania, a region that has seen a significant shift toward the Republican Party.

However, Harris' position on issues such as fracking (or hydraulic fracturing), a key technique in natural gas extraction in the state, has generated skepticism among some voters. Dawn McIntyre, a Luzerne County resident, expressed her distrust: "She's changing her position just to get elected," referring to Harris' previous opposition to fracking.