Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 16 de agosto, 2024

The United States Secret Service (USSS) will implement a set of additional security measures to protect Donald Trump during his outdoor rallies following the assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a Secret Service official confirmed to the Washington Post.

The threat posed by his assassination attempt has led to a pause on the former president's outdoor events, but the new protocol seeks to resume activities with as much security as possible.

Increased security

The central element of this new plan is the installation of bulletproof glass on the stage during outdoor rallies. This type of protection has already been used in the past by other political leaders in high-risk situations.

The bulletproof glass - along with other security components - will be assembled and disassembled before and after each event. The decision to incorporate this measure was made after a thorough assessment of the threat Trump faces.

"Ex-presidents and candidates don't normally get bulletproof glass or DoD support," the official told the Post. "This has to be carried in trucks and vans."

According to the Post: "To be prepared, the USSS has begun stockpiling this ballistic glass at various locations around the country so that it can be more easily accessed for Trump campaign events. Acting USSS chief Ronald Rowe finalized the plans after taking over for disgraced USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle. Rowe had met with the Trump team to propose the agency come up with a new plan for outdoor events."

With these new measures in place, it is expected that Trump will be able to resume his outdoor rallies in the coming weeks.

The assassination attempt

The incident that prompted this tightening of security occurred on July 13, 2024, when former President Trump was escorted off the stage just minutes into his speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania due to a shooting that abruptly interrupted the event. One of the bullets grazed his ear.