Tucker Carlson's podcast beats Joe Rogan's becoming the most listened to podcast on Spotify

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Tucker Carlson's podcast surpassed Joe Rogan's in plays this week, becoming the most listened to on Spotify in the United States.

It was the audio playback platform itself who confirmed the news. It did so by revealing the lists of most listened to podcasts during this week and it was there where it was confirmed that, in first place, was "The Tucker Carlson Show," followed closely by "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rounding out the top five is Alex Cooper's podcast titled "Call Her Daddy," followed by one from Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield titled "Cancelled" and finishing the top five is "The Dan Bongino Show."

A milestone that he achieved, in large part, due to the number of replays. As noted by The Daily Caller, the latest episode premiered by the former Fox News host managed to accumulate, during its first four hours, more than 160,000 views, which gave it a new record on the digital listening platform.

The episode featured Dr. Ben Carson and was a success not only on Spotify, but also on Apple Music, where it obtained fourth place on the list of most listened to podcasts on that digital platform.

In contrast to Joe Rogan, this record was achieved in just a few months, since Tucker Carlson launched his podcast last December, while Joe Rogan has been hosting his podcast since 2009.

And that makes it even more relevant, since he has not only surpassed Joe Rogan's product, a podcast that, according to Newsmax has 14.5 million subscribers on Spotify, but in less than a year after its launch, which is why the platform in charge of broadcasting the program and owned by Tucker Carlson thanked its followers for the support received in recent months.