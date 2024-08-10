Fears of a Democratic "mass amnesty" for illegals to allow them to vote in November

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de agosto, 2024

With less than 100 days to go until the elections, illegal immigration is presented as one of the great battlegrounds in deciding which candidate voters will propel to the White House. A battle in which a new front has been opened by Democratic politicians and Joe Biden himself who openly speak of seeking "a path" to give citizenship to the more than 10 million people without papers living in the country, which would allow them to vote. A move that Republicans, several immigration expert organizations and Elon Musk had been warning about for some time now and for which the Save Act was recently approved in the House of Representatives that requires identification to ensure that only citizens can vote for president.

The latest to bring the issue up was Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. One of the people closest to the vice president and blue party candidate, Kamala Harris, she assured during an interview on CNN that "we need to create a pathway to citizenship" and that Harris will work on it with Congress.

"We need the tools to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants. And I think we need to create a pathway to citizenship. This is all part of what we need for comprehensive immigration reform and Kamala Harris will work with Congress to get it done."

Biden approved measures to facilitate naturalization of spouses and DREAMers

A pathway that President Biden began to open with the approval of measures aimed at making it easier for spouses of U.S. citizens to obtain citizenship without having to leave the country for a period of time. This initiative also applied to DACA recipients. The Republican party was very critical of this measure, which it described as "massive amnesty":

Republicans' 'Save Act' blocked in Senate after passing House

In addition to the complaint, conservative lawmakers passed the Save Act in the House to prevent illegal immigrants from voting by requiring identification to go to the polls. However, Democrats blocked it in the Senate.

Musk denounced Democrats seeking to turn the U.S. into a one-party country

However, warnings of a "foreseeable" massive amnesty by the Biden Administration to bolster Democratic chances in the election have been going on for much longer. In fact, Elon Musk has been warning for some time that this is a policy aimed at perpetuating the Democrats in power or even turning the U.S. into a one-party country.

Organizations such as the Center of Immigration Studies and the National Center for Enforcement have supported this theory, which is summarized in a short video by the X Western Lensman account: