Kamala Harris breaks press silence after 19 days and announces she will give interviews in late August

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

Since Joe Biden endorsed Joe Biden's Kamala Harris presidential candidacy, the vice president did not give a single interview, nor did she give passing comments to reporters. The situation was so striking that counters began to appear in social networks, media and political analysts, with the days that the Democratic candidate had been without addressing the press. However, and after 19 days, the wait came to an end;

The vice president broke the drought while returning from a campaign event in Michigan and spoke to reporters traveling with her.

What did Harris say? Basically, she warned that she would schedule more interviews for late August, after the Democratic National Convention is over. "I've talked to my team. I want us to schedule an interview before the end of the month," he said;

At the same time, she referred to the future debates between her and Donald Trump. "I am glad that Donald Trump has finally agreed to debate. I look forward to it. I hope he shows up," she added.

On this topic, the former president proposed a total of three debates: Sept. 4 with Fox News, Sept. 10 with ABC News and Sept. 25 with NBC News. The vice president was categorical and assured that she would not accept any debate prior to the one with ABC.

Harris is the "leader in this race."

In recent weeks, many political analysts have been referring to the Harris' "honeymoon", which is expected to continue until after the Democratic National Convention. What does this honeymoon consist of Basically a sustained increase in her poll performance, both in the popular vote and in key states.

Indeed, pollster and political consultant, Frank Luntz recently claimed that Harris, who recently announced Tim Walz as her running mate, was the "frontrunner in this race."

Precisely, this is what is reflected by the Nate Silver poll average, which is conducted taking into account "the most reliable polls".

Indeed, according to this average, Harris would reach exactly 270 electors, against Donald Trump's 268. If these results are confirmed, it would be one of the closest electoral college elections in history.