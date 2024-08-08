Tulsi Gabbard complains that she was included on the list of terrorist suspects

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard denounced having been included in the "Quiet Skies" program as a terrorist threat, for which a strict surveillance protocol and control of her and her companions at airports has been activated, including the presence of dogs specialized in detecting explosives. In addition, and unbeknownst to her, several agents of the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) in plain clothes followed her during her flights.

Gabbard confirmed suspicions that something strange was happening to her when Uncover D.C published that the former presidential candidate had been placed on the Suspected Terrorist List. An information that several whistleblowers of the Federal Air Marshals made available to them. It is not a mistake, but rather the program that, under the excuse of controlling domestic terrorism suspects, the authorities had been using against the January 6 defendants and their families.

Surprise for the agents in charge of Gabbard's supervision

As published by journalist Mark Taibbi in Racket News, Gabbard confirmed that she had been noticing special scrutiny on her recent flights and that even her boarding passes were marked with "SSSS" (known as Quad S, short for Secondary Security Screening Selection). Something that, given her status as an Iraq veteran surprised even the agents in charge of security at the compound, who went so far as to ask her about it: "The TSA agent said to me: 'Why are you Quad-S? You're military'. And I replied, 'That's exactly what I'm wondering. The only thing I can think of is that I work in politics'. And he said, 'oh.'"

The former congresswoman noted that on each of her recent flights she underwent a thorough check: "I’ve got a couple of blazers in there, and they’re squeezing every inch of the entire collar, every inch of the sleeves, every inch of the edging of the blazers. They’re squeezing or padding down underwear, bras, workout clothes, every inch of every piece of clothing." In addition, the agents even opened the inner lining of the suitcase and "searched every centimeter of its interior." Finally, they required Gabbard to take out all the electronics and boot them up, including her military phone and personal computer.

What she did not know is that, in addition, several plainclothes agents were following her on her flights and special checks were deployed at the airports which she was to pass through. This was revealed by the executive director of the Air Marshals National Council (AMNC), Sonya LaBosco to Uncover D.C., after being alerted about Gabbard's situation by whistleblowers: "Gabbard is unaware she has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals (FAM) on every flight she boards."

"A big domestic surveillance grab" with partisan overtones against conservatives

LaBosco also noted that she believes the TSA and Homeland Security have launched a "big domestic surveillance grab" politically motivated that violates citizens' constitutional rights and appears to be targeting conservatives. Something LaBosco senses in Gabbard's case, since her surveillance began a day after she criticized Kamala on Fox.

According to AMNC's executive director, surveillance teams were first assigned to Gabbard on July 23, a day after he criticized Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the National Security State in an interview with Laura Ingraham.

Gabbard announces she has not resigned; "These actions are those of a tyrannical dictator"

After seeing the news, she was outraged, having found her fears to be true: "When I saw it, I thought, "Wow, okay. So everything I was experiencing was exactly what I feared was happening. This is not a woe-is-me situation. Instead, it’s bringing to the forefront… how brazen the political retaliation and abuse of power continues to be under the Biden-Harris administration. I can’t think of a word that adequately captures how I feel. The closest I can think of is the deepest sense of betrayal. It cuts to the core."

Mind you, Gabbard warned that she will not stand idly by in the face of these "tyrannical" attitudes: "These actions are those of a tyrannical dictator. There is no other way to describe what they are doing. I will encourage my former colleagues in Congress, who I know are concerned about this, to exercise their oversight powers."