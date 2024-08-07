Biden says that, "if Trump loses," there will not be a peaceful change in government

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

President Joe Biden believes that, "if Trump loses," there is unlikely to be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025.

In an interview for CBS News, in his first one-on-one conversation with a journalist after giving up his candidacy, Biden said Trump is setting the stage for chanting fraud in the event he loses the general election to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025?" asked CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, a journalist who has covered the Democratic front-runner's political career and presidency extensively.

"If Trump wins, no, I'm not confident at all. I mean, if Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," responded Biden, who as he began his answer seemed confused.

In his first TV interview since exiting the 2024 race, President Biden tells CBS News' @costareports he's "not confident at all" that a peaceful transfer of power will happen in January 2025 if former President Donald Trump loses.



"He means what he says. We don't take him… pic.twitter.com/uE4dj5Vzrs — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 7, 2024

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it, all the stuff about, 'If we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it'll have to be a stolen election,'" Biden continued.

"Look what they're trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes. They're putting people in place in states that are going to count the votes, right? You can't love your country only when you win," the president sentenced.

The clip of Biden attacking Trump was released today as a preview of the interview, which will air on "CBS News Sunday Morning" on Sunday, August 11.

It is the Democrat's first interview since his party leaders, big donors and the mainstream media called on him to step aside because of his dismal performance in the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia.

That debate triggered a political storm for Biden, who dropped his performance in the polls and, under pressure, had to decline his candidacy to finally endorse Kamala Harris, who already secured the nomination and chose her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a little-known politician nationally who in recent hours has gained prominence for his controversial record as governor.

The Democrats' decision to sideline Biden has so far paid off, with Harris momentarily turning the polls around and positioning herself slightly ahead of Trump as the mainstream media, party leaders and donors close ranks around her. All this in the absence of Trump and Harris being able to arrange a debate between them which, at the moment, has not yet been agreed upon.