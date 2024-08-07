Pakistani with ties to Iran tried to hire hitmen to possibly assassinate Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

This Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released that a Pakistani national with ties to Iran attempted to hire hitmen to possibly assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The DOJ explained that Asif Merchant, 46, is in federal custody in New York and faces charges for an alleged conspiracy to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil.

The plot

Merchant arrived in the United States from Pakistan in April 2024, after spending time in Iran. He contacted a person he believed could help him with his assassination plans. However, that person alerted authorities and became a confidential source (CS).

In early June, Merchant met in New York with the informant and detailed his plan. This included several criminal components: stealing documents and USB drives from a target's residence, organizing a protest to serve as a distraction during the assassination, and finally, carrying out the assassination of a politician or government official.

Although Merchant described the target as a person with "security all around", without revealing his specific identity, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that the plot was motivated by retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was removed via a Trump order in 2020.

Merchant paid $5,000 retainers to individuals he believed to be hitmen, although they were actually undercover FBI agents. On June 21, Merchant delivered the money and confirmed that the plan would go forward. However, he was arrested on July 12 before he could leave the country.

Motivation

Trump has been targeted for several Iranian-backed assassination attempts in the past. Federal authorities believe Merchant may have had Trump in mind as one of the possible targets. In response to the plot, the Secret Service beefed up Trump's security. However, authorities clarify that Merchant's case is unrelated to the attempted assassination of Trump carried out by Thomas Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

"This dangerous murder-for-hire plot exposed in today’s charges allegedly was orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian playboo. A foreign-directed plot to kill a public official, or any U.S. citizen, is a threat to our national security and will be met with the full might and resources of the FBI," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.