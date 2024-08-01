Russia frees reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan

Journalist Evan Gershkovich (left) and former Marine Paul Whelan (right) during their trials in Russia. Cordon Press / AFP .

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan regained their freedom as part of a prisoner swap.

Anonymous sources assured Bloomberg, who first broke the news, that they were on their way Thursday to destinations outside Russia.

Both had been jailed on espionage charges, detainments that the U.S. State Department called unjust. The detainees themselves and those close to them repeatedly denied the charges.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old journalist, was arrested last year. He was in Russia as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. The local prosecutor's office accused him of spying for the CIA. Specifically, of collecting "secret information" on the production and repair of military hardware from tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod. Last month he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Whelan had been in a Russian prison since 2018. Whelan was a corporate security executive who was convicted on espionage charges in 2018 and two years later was sentenced to 16 years in prison.