Biden and Harris break silence on Venezuela and demand that Nicolás Maduro “immediately” publish the minutes of the elections

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden broke his silence on the situation in Venezuela. Two days after the South American country held a fraudulent election in which dictator Nicolas Maduro was proclaimed the winner, the president spoke out in a statement and asked him to immediately publish "complete, transparent and detailed data on the vote". He was joined by Kamala Harris, who pointed against “violence, harassment and threats against peaceful demonstrators and political actors”.

Biden released a communiqué signed jointly with the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, in which they pressured Maduro to guarantee the transparency of the results.

Despite the fact that the mouths of the ballot box anticipated a landslide victory for the opposition, the Venezuelan authorities released very different results, which show Maduro as the winner with 51% of the votes. However, they did not publish a single electoral record to support their version.

Different is the case of the Venezuelan opposition, whose leaders, María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia, were able to gather more than 80 % of the electoral records. According to their data, they won with more than 65 % of the votes;

Only China, Iran, Cuba, Russia and Syria, among others, have recognized Maduro's results, while most Western countries have raised their doubts and even ignored the "official" data;

One of the strongest positions on the matter came from the Milei Administration in Argentina. "Argentina will not be an accomplice of fraud in Venezuela and we do not recognize the result. Maduro: OPEN THE ACTAS", expressed in X the Chancellor, Diana Mondino.

Biden's response on the fraud in Venezuela

After almost two days of silence, the Democrat communicated with President da Silva of Brazil to elaborate a joint strategy on Venezuela.

"Today I spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the political situation in Venezuela following the presidential elections," Biden said on social networks.

"We agreed on the need for Venezuelan electoral authorities to immediately release complete, transparent and detailed polling station voting data. And we committed to close coordination in this regard," he added.

According to another communiqué aparte released by the White House, the National Security Council pointed out that "there are clear signs that the election results announced by Venezuela’s National Electoral Council do not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people as it was expressed at the ballot box on July 28".

"We are also reviewing other electoral data shared by civil society organizations and the reports of international election monitors. The United States stands on the side of the democratic aspirations of the Venezuela people, including supporting their right to express their views freely and without reprisal." the missive added.

“The will of the people must be respected”

Harris chose to express herself in part on her X account, where she took up the gauntlet of what was published by Biden and took aim against the Maduro regime.

“I echo the president's call for the immediate release of detailed polling data on the Venezuelan election results. Violence, harassment and threats against peaceful protesters and political actors are unacceptable. The United States stands with the Venezuelan people, and the will of the people must be respected,” he wrote in X.