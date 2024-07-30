Venezuela: Maduro's regime kidnaps Freddy Superlano, leader of Leopoldo López's party

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

The Venezuelan Human Rights Education-Action Program reported that the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro's kidnapped Freddy Superlano, leader of the Voluntad Popular party founded by Leopoldo López.

"These detainments can lead to forced disappearances and cruel and inhumane treatment to force the victims to make statements, as has been denounced in the past by the UN Mission on Venezuela," Provea wrote on its account on the social network X.

The organization published a video on social networks showing how several hooded men put Superlano in a van. According to the information, three other opposition leaders were also kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Voluntad Popular maintained that the situation is a demonstration of the escalation of repression by the Venezuelan communist regime against those who demand the publication of the results that indicate the opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of the presidential elections.

"We alert the international community about a repressive escalation of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro against the activists of the democratic cause, who peacefully demand the publication of the electoral results that give as a winner in an overwhelming way our elected president Edmundo González Urrutia," Provea detailed.

Superlano's kidnapping occurred only hours after the Organization of American States published a report in which it denounced several irregularities in the electoral process and concluded that, according to its electoral experts, it would not recognize the results issued by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council proclaiming Maduro as president despite not showing the voting records while the opposition showed at least 70% of the records that overwhelmingly give Gonzalez Urrutia the win with more than 60% of the votes.