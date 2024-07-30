Biden calls Speaker Johnson 'dead on arrival' in response to SCOTUS reform criticism

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden and House Speaker Mike Johnson engaged in a contentious exchange this week when the Republican criticized the president for his intention to reform the Supreme Court in an election year. The Democrat offered a bizarre response, calling Johnson "dead on arrival."

Joe Biden asserted Monday that the "extremism" of the Supreme Court is leading to a lack of credibility in the institution. An attack by the president on the court after it ruled against Democratic measures across the country, overturned Roe v. Wade and granted partial immunity to Trump in his trials.

The Democratic president, who has less than half a year left in the White House, intends for Congress to establish term limits and a mandatory code of ethics for the nine SCOTUS justices. He also asked lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

Mike Johnson assessed Joe Biden's intention in a statement released by Republicans on Monday, in which he condemned the president's proposal. For the Republican, the plan to "radically" reform the Supreme Court would "tip the balance of power" and erode the rule of law.

"It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court’s recent decisions," he added. "This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House."

Biden was just asked about Speaker Johnson saying his Supreme Court reform is “dead on arrival.”



Biden: “That’s what he is”



Reporter: “That he is?”



Biden: “He is. Dead on arrival.”



Is this a threat??? pic.twitter.com/9PAUFXQE2a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

'Dead on arrival'

As the press gathered around Chairman Biden in Austin, Texas, to get his response to Johnson's statement, Biden staged a confusing episode. "Mr. President, House Speaker Johnson says your Supreme Court reform is ‘dead on arrival.’ What’s your reaction, sir?" a reporter asked. "Who said that," Biden replied? "Speaker Johnson said it's 'dead on arrival,'" the reporter repeated. The president then replied, "I think that's what he is."

Shortly thereafter, Biden clarified his statements during a speech and explained that he meant it allegorically. "The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives said that whatever he proposes, [it's] dead on arrival," Biden told reporters. "I think his thinking is dead on arrival."