Kentucky Governor endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear assured Monday that he will back Kamala Harris' candidacy for the next presidential election.

The Democrat announced that he will support the current U.S. vice president after learning of Kamala's intention to run for president and rumors of rivals who could potentially compete against her to become the Democratic nominee.

Beshear was one of them, but he soon quashed the rumors by stating, via a televised appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, that his intention was not to run for president and that he would instead show his full support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in the next election.

"I am excited to fully endorse Vice President Harris for the next president of the United States." Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky

The Kentucky governor continued his interview by assuring that Kamala Harris is "smart and strong," qualities that, according to him, will make her "a good president." In addition, he stated that the vice president "is also kind and has empathy, which can make her a great president."

Along with this, Beshear asserted, the potential Democratic nominee has several qualities that make her a great challenger against Donald Trump and could even allow her to reach the White House.

"The contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn’t be clearer. The vice president is ready, she has my full endorsement, I’m going to do everything I can to support her." Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky

Kentucky governor, possible vice president for Harris?

What Andy Beshear did not answer clearly is whether or not he is considering running alongside Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket and being her vice president. He merely stated that he would listen to her proposal.

"I think if somebody calls you on that, what you do is at least listen." Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky

Despite not wanting to state whether he would serve as vice president or not, Beshear did have a few words for J.D. Vance, the vice presidential candidate on Trump's Republican ticket.

In reference to Vance's 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," Beshear said he was not an authentic Kentuckian:

"I want the American people to know what a Kentuckian is and what they look like. Because let me just tell you that J.D. Vance ain't from here." Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky

Specifically, explains Cincinnati.com, he referred to a passage in which Vance called Kentuckians "lazy." According to the governor, this label is incorrect since "hese are the hardworking coal miners that powered the Industrial Revolution, that created the strongest middle class the world has ever seen, that powered us through two world wars." For these reasons, according to Beshear, "We should be thanking them. Not call them lazy."