Trump calls for the next presidential debate to be held on Fox News

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump requested that the next presidential debate be held on Fox News and not ABC. The request was made by the former president on his Truth Social network account hours after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

"Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than the very biased ABC. Thank you!," Trump wrote on the digital platform.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112826639924748087

Trump insisted on calling Biden the worst president in the country's history and explained that the debate with Joe Biden was scheduled to air on ABC sometime in September.

The Republican's comments come after President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the presidential race. And so what began as a rumor in recent months, continued gaining momentum and has now become official with the announcement by the president this Sunday.