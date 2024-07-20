Good news for Biden: David Letterman endorses him; announces big fundraiser in Massachusetts

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

While Joe Biden's candidacy continues to hang in the balance, with at least 35 congressional Democrats calling for him to step aside, including Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the president also received some good election news. It turns out he received the endorsement of David Letterman, who will also host a major fundraiser.

Currently 77 years old, Letterman headlined late-night talk shows for more than three decades, stepping down in 2015. However, since 2018 he has had a show on Netflix called ''My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,'' which has featured the likes of Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Lewis Hamilton, Kanye West and Volodomir Zelensky, among others.

As reported by The Associated Press, the presenter endorsed President Biden for the November presidential election. Not content with that, he will also host a fundraiser to be held July 29 in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Josh Green, Hawaii's Democratic governor, will help the host organize the event and give a boost to the coffers of the president's re-election campaign, whose solvency looks increasingly complicated.

"Green is hosting the event as a growing number of lawmakers have expressed doubts over Biden’s candidacy. A person familiar with the plans initially told the AP the fundraiser would be at Green’s home, but Green later clarified that it belonged to a family friend. Green has known the Biden family for years — his wife’s uncle was Biden’s college roommate — and he said the decision whether or not to leave the race has to come from Biden himself," they noted from AP.

As for Biden's campaign finance problems, recently one of his biggest donors throughout his career, Jeffrey Katzenberg, told the president that many major donors have doubts about his chances of winning in November, which would temporarily hold back some donations.

Furthermore, The Wrap reported that the debate was a before and after for Hollywood donors, who "were furious at Katzenberg for vouching for the president’s physical health, and said they were moving their donations to other Democratic campaigns."

As of July 19, at least 35 Democrats in Congress have called for the president to drop out of the presidential race, claiming it could hurt candidates across the country. The biggest concern lies in the Senate, where Schumer could see as many as 8 senators lose their seats in November.