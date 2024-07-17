Adam Schiff calls on Biden to withdraw his candidacy

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T18:20:51.000Z"}

Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the most high-profile Democrat so far to publicly call on President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign and "pass the torch."

Schiff, a key Democrat in Congress, praised Biden, but said he doubts the 81-year-old can defeat Republican rival Donald Trump, whom he called a threat to "the foundations" of democracy.