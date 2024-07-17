Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Adam Schiff calls on Biden to withdraw his candidacy

He is the most prominent Democratic member of Congress to call for the president's departure: "Pass the torch."

Adam SchiffAFP

Published by
AFP VozMedia Staff

Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the most high-profile Democrat so far to publicly call on President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign and "pass the torch."

Schiff, a key Democrat in Congress, praised Biden, but said he doubts the 81-year-old can defeat Republican rival Donald Trump, whom he called a threat to "the foundations" of democracy.

tracking