Adam Schiff calls on Biden to withdraw his candidacy
He is the most prominent Democratic member of Congress to call for the president's departure: "Pass the torch."
Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the most high-profile Democrat so far to publicly call on President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign and "pass the torch."
Schiff, a key Democrat in Congress, praised Biden, but said he doubts the 81-year-old can defeat Republican rival Donald Trump, whom he called a threat to "the foundations" of democracy.