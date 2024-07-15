GOP cohesion around Trump in wake of attack: Nikki Haley to speak at Republican Convention

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T00:04:15.000Z"}

Nikki Haley, a former Republican presidential candidate, will be one of the speakers at the Republican National Convention (RNC), sources close to the decision say. Although she was not initially scheduled to be in the program and revealed that she had not been invited, the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump has generated greater cohesion within the party, and her presence at the convention will reflect this unity.

The shooting occurring in western Pennsylvania, along with starling images of a bloodied and defiant Trump, has sent shock waves through an already turbulent political landscape. Fervent loyalty to the former president has grown significantly, further cementing Republican support around his candidacy.

After the incident, Trump supporters have been more vocal than ever, condemning the attacks against him, and now, even Trump's last major presidential primary rival plans to speak at the convention on Tuesday, according to reports.

Haley, who in dropping her candidacy earlier this year expressed uncertainty about whether she would support the former president, has gradually moved closer to Trump since then and her participation at the RNC underscores the message of unity the party seeks to convey.

"At this time, it is more important than ever that we stand together and show our true character as Americans, standing strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win," Trump said Sunday via social media.

In contrast to the Republican unity, the Democrats are fragmented, marred by persistent doubts about the mental acuity of President Joe Biden and his ability to continue in the electoral race, and risks their chances of victory in the next presidential election.

"Before yesterday, Joe Biden’s chances of re-election were slim. After yesterday they are virtually nonexistent," explained Republican pollster Whit Ayres, indicating that Democrats will most likely concentrate their resources on trying to secure a majority in Congress.