TRUMP SHOT WHILE SPEAKING AT A RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-13T22:53:47.000Z"}

Former President Donald Trump was escorted off the stage just minutes after he began his speech at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Event security acted quickly after what appeared to be multiple gunshots, abruptly interrupting Trump's speech.

Tense moment

Trump had been speaking for about five minutes when the gunshots were heard. Immediately, his security team rushed to the stage and quickly removed him from the scene, taking him to a van that sped away from the rally.

According to NBC News reports, Trump was heard saying, "Let me get my shoes," before being escorted away. In addition, someone is alleged to have shouted "shooter down" over the podium microphone, adding to the confusion and concern among attendees.

So far, Trump's health status has not been confirmed nor have additional details about the incident been provided, but it is reported that the former president had blood on the side of his head and on his ear.

This is a developing news story.