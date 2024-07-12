Trump's lawyers again ask for Stormy Daniels conviction to be overturned

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T09:26:57.000Z"}

Donald Trump's defense again requested that his conviction in the Stormy Daniels case be overturned. The Republican presidential election candidate was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, which could carry a prison sentence of up to four years.

Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, two of Trump's lawyers, issued a brief obtained by the Associated Press reflecting their displeasure with the decision because "the prosecutors scoffed with hubris at President Trump's immunity motions and insisted on rushing to trial."

The conviction meant that Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of any crime.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the case, will evaluate the defense's requests to overturn the conviction and will make his determination on Sept. 6, 12 days before Trump's sentence is to be handed down.

The former president was found guilty of 34 counts related to an alleged attempt to conceal a payment of about $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence shortly before the 2016 election.

Upon learning of her conviction, Trump reacted by saying that "this was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt" and claiming that "our whole country is being rigged right now."