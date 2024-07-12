The Biden Administration will dismantle the Gaza pier "in a relatively short period of time"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T07:39:30.000Z"}

The Biden Administration reported that it will soon dismantle the pier it built in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and other resources to Strip residents. Between assembly and maintenance, the infrastructure has cost the public coffers $230 million.

The news was confirmed by Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor, who stated that the pier's operations will be progressively reduced "in a relatively short period of time" until the closure is completed.

Despite announcing its closure, Sullivan considered as "a success" the construction of the pier, which acted as "something additional" for resources to reach the interior of the Strip.

Since it was installed, the infrastructure has suffered various mishaps that have hampered its function. A few days after its inauguration, the tide and bad weather partially destroyed the pier, hampering humanitarian work at a height of the conflict. On other occasions, the weather has also been the cause of other damage. This Wednesday saw the latest of its setbacks.

On May 17, the Armed Forces Central Command announced the completion of construction of the pier, which would be used to provide humanitarian aid to all Gaza residents.