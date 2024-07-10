Trump challenges Biden to a golf match giving him a 20-stroke lead

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T08:56:25.000Z"}

During a campaign rally held in Doral (Florida), Donald Trump challenged Joe Biden to an 18-hole golf match and a new debate so he can recover good feelings after the first face-to-face they had.

"I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world," Trump said. "Let’s do another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place, anytime, anywhere."

Regarding the golf match, the Republican candidate assured that he will give his rival a 20-stroke lead and that, if Biden manages to win, he will donate $1 million to charity. "That’s why this evening I am also ... officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match."