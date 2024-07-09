Donald Trump resumes campaign with Florida rally after winning debate against Biden

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T20:37:40.000Z"}

Donald Trump will resume his election campaign with a rally at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, after a period of relative inactivity and few public appearances following a contentious presidential debate that seriously hurt Joe Biden's campaign.

On Tuesday night, the former president will draw supporters to his iconic golf resort as Democrats continue to face tough decisions regarding Biden's reelection.

Trump had preferred to stay out of the spotlight as doubts grew about the president's ability to govern another four years. However, everything indicates that as of this week, the Republican candidate will return to the campaign trail.

The event at Doral Golf Club will serve to showcase solid support for Trump in a state that has increasingly leaned toward the Republican Party. Senator Marco Rubio, a Miami native and possible vice presidential candidate, will be in attendance along with other Florida politicians.

Kevin Cabrera, a Miami-Dade County commissioner and former Florida state director for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, highlighted the unity among Republicans in contrast to Democratic divisions over Biden's health and ability to move forward. "The rally will display our unified front, showcasing a stark contrast to the Democrats, who are lost and fighting with each other over Biden’s health and ability to continue," he said.

Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, are considerably older than the historical average for U.S. presidents at their first inauguration, which is 55. Still, Trump has insisted he is more fit than Biden, who stumbled and struggled to complete sentences during the June 27 debate.

Trump focused on his own campaign and his running mate

The deadline to announce his running mate is getting closer and closer, but Trump is showing no hurry. As he revealed Monday night, the former president could wait until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in less than a week to make the big announcement.

"I’d love to do it during the convention," he said during an interview for Fox News. However, he clarified that he is not yet sure when he will do so due to his team's belief that it might be "a little complicated" to do so at that time.

"Probably a little before the convention, but not much. It could even be during the convention that we’d do it," he added, highlighting that he has not yet made a final decision on who his running mate will be, although he has said in the past that he is fairly clear on the options.

According to a report from The Guardian, running mate selection could be one of the reasons Donald Trump has remained silent about the "disastrous" Biden debate. Moreover, Trump has made it clear that he believes Biden could remain in the race. "Nobody to wants to give that up that way," the former president said. "He is going to feel badly about himself for a long time. It’s hard to give it up that way, the way where they’re trying to force him out," he added.