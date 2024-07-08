WURD Radio host who interviewed Joe Biden from his campaign team's script gets fired

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-08T09:37:28.000Z"}

Joe Biden's first interview after the debate against Donald Trump on CNN was entirely scripted by the president's campaign team. This is what Andrea Lawful-Sanders, WURD Radio´s announcer, who chose four of the eight questions offered by the Democrat's advisers. For this reason, WURD Radio has fired the host.

The host of the radio show, The Source, admitted that the interview was scripted for CNN. After this, and according to the media outlet's management, Andrea Lawful-Sanders was fired from the network, with whom she reached an agreement. WURD Radio management added, as reported by The New York Post, that they were not involved in negotiations over the interview.

"The interview contained predetermined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately," states the network's statement. "WURD Radio is not a mouthpiece for Biden or any other Administration."

WURD Radio is a media outlet targeted to the African-American community. It boasts of being the first black-owned radio network in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. The network got its start in the late 1950s before passing through various hands and managements. Its current owner, the Lomax family, established the format of interviews and talk shows focused on the interests of the African-American community.

It's not the first time something like this has happened during an interview. TV host Sage Steele, said in April that her interview with the president was entirely scripted. Steele assured that at no time was she able to deviate from the script that the president's team and ESPN management agreed upon.