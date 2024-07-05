Trump starts attacking Kamala Harris after growing rumors that she could replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T23:18:31.000Z"}

After Joe Biden's poor debate performance, the president is facing a significant political debacle. This has led pundits, the media and even donors to call for him to drop out of the race. Faced with this situation, former President Donald Trump has redirected his attention to Vice President Kamala Harris, amid speculation that she could replace Biden as a candidate in 2024.

According to reports, more and more members of the Democratic Party are losing confidence in the incumbent's ability to revitalize his campaign, so discussions have already begun about the possibility of Harris taking a more prominent role in the campaign.

Changes to Harris' agenda.

Kamala Harris herself has made some strategic changes to her schedule in the wake of the debate. Her office updated her duties so that she would accompany Biden at the Fourth of July picnic and fireworks, an event she has not usually attended. In addition, after Democratic governors initially rejected the White House's offer to have Harris speak in Biden's place, she participated in the meeting and closed with a speech urging unity and sticking with the president.

Trump takes aim at Harris

These moves have not gone unnoticed by Trump, who, faced with the possibility of Harris becoming the Democratic nominee, shared data from a recent DailyMail.com poll showing that in a hypothetical head-to-head race, he would defeat Harris by 11 percentage points (49% to 38%).

The former president, also began to coin new nicknames for Harris, something he often does for his political opponents. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Biden of "choking like a dog" during the debate and offered his "congratulations" to the vice president, whom he dubbed "Laffin’ Kamala Harris."

"Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris. She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a ‘highly talented’ politician!", he said.