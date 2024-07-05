Biden dispels rumors around his candidacy in Wisconsin: "I am running and going to win again"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T23:14:20.000Z"}

Nearly a week after stumbling in his first presidential debate with Donald Trump, Joe Biden is still trying to rebuild his image as a candidate for president. Amid growing doubts about whether he is the best name to face the Republican in November, the president headlined a rally in Wisconsin where he sought to reassure voters that he will again defeat the tycoon at the polls.

With Governor Tony Evers as his opening act, Biden returned to the campaign trail in the city of Madison, where hundreds of his supporters awaited them. With more upbeat rhetoric and plenty of criticism of his rival, the president sought to clear all doubts ahead of November.

"Let me say it as clearly as I can: I remain in the race to defeat Donald Trump."

The Democrat did not wait two minutes to respond to those calling for him to withdraw his candidacy in favor of someone else with a better chance of winning the election.

"Here’s my answer. I am running and going to win again. I am a candidate (...) because millions of Democrats like you just voted for me in primaries across the United States," said the president, who then reiterated that he is still in the race "to beat Donald Trump."

Biden slipped up when he promised to win again in "2020", although he quickly corrected himself and handled the situation with humor.

“You think I’m too old to restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land? Too old to ban assault weapons again? To protect social security and Medicare? … Too old to beat Donald Trump?" he added.

"Trump is a convicted felon."

Biden subsequently attacked his rival, remarking that he is a "convicted felon," making him morally unfit to return to the White House.

"Trump is a convicted felon ... Donald Trump is not just a convicted felon - he is a one-man crime spree. We all saw with our own eyes. We saw he sent thousands to attack the Capitol. We saw police being attacked, the Capitol being ransacked, a mob hunting for Nancy Pelosi, gallows set up to hang Mike Pence," he continued.

In order to bolster his point, he recalled the events of January 6, 2021. "Let me ask you something, after what Trump did on January 6, why would anyone ever let him be near the Oval Office again?" Biden noted.

The commander-in-chief ended his appearance in Madison with an optimistic message about the future, a future in which he envisions himself defeating the GOP.

"I have never been more optimistic about America’s future because the American people are decent, good, honorable. Just remember who in God’s name we are. We’re the United States of America. So let's stand together, let's win this election and exile Donald Trump," Biden closed.