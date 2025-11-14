Cultivating Tomorrow’s Leaders to Secure the American Dream Requires Investment

14 de noviembre, 2025

Is this American Dream still alive?

A recent poll from the Wall Street Journal demonstrated that almost 70% of Americans believe the American dream no longer holds true or never did. This is the highest level in over 14 years of surveys. Additionally, almost 80% of respondents weren’t confident that life for the next generation would be better than that of the previous generation.

Securing the American Dream alive for future generations is not just a role for politicians; it’s a role we must all play by sharing and elevating the principles that help our generation draw closer to that dream.

For me, my American Dream started in California’s Central Valley, in a farmworker camp where my parents worked long hours from dawn to dusk to provide for our family of five children. Neither of them had the opportunity to finish elementary school, but what they lacked in formal education they more than made up for in perseverance, commitment, and faith. From them, I learned that dignity comes from hard work and that opportunity comes when someone believes in their potential.

Those early lessons guided me on a journey I could never have imagined as a little girl in that camp. From being the daughter of farmworkers to serving today as President & CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) for the last 14 years. My path has been shaped by the values of perseverance, education, and community. My story is not unique—it is the story of so many Latino families who, despite humble beginnings, have instilled in their children the belief and encouragement that the future can be brighter.

"When you open doors, invite us in, Latinos not only walk through them—they lead."

I believe it is important to honor our past and invest in the future. That is why at CHLI, we champion a principle that has guided our work for over 20 years: advancing “diversity of thought” in everything we do.

Diversity of thought is not just our vision statement or slogan — it is a recognition that our nation thrives when leaders bring different perspectives, lived experiences, and solutions to the table. Our community knows this truth well. We are farmers and ranchers, small business owners and entrepreneurs, public servants and educators. Each of us carries a story shaped by our family, culture, and commitments. When these stories find expression in positions of leadership, innovation follows, and policy becomes more reflective of the people it serves.

At CHLI, we have witnessed firsthand the power of investing in tomorrow's leaders. Through our leadership programs, internships, and mentorship initiatives, we give young Latinos the tools, networks, and confidence to lead. Time and again, I have met students who remind me of myself at their age—unsure if they belong in certain rooms, yet brimming with potential. And time and again, I have watched them rise, proving that when you open doors, invite us in, Latinos not only walk through them—they lead.

Today, as global challenges demand new solutions, the importance of cultivating Latino leadership has never been greater. Our nation cannot afford to leave talent on the sidelines. We must continue to nurture a generation of leaders who embrace both their heritage and their responsibility to shape a more inclusive, prosperous future.

For me, honoring the American Dream is about looking forward with purpose. It is about remembering my parents’ hands, worn down from work in the fields, and recognizing that their sacrifices paved the way for me to serve our future leaders and be a voice for them. Every child and student in our country should be inspired and invited to contribute, share, and lead. Our country's future is in their hands, and we must support them as we all strive for a more perfect union.

Our stories, our voices, and our ideas are America’s strength. By embracing them, we do more than honor our heritage—we propel a future where every young Latino can see themselves not only as part of history, but as part of the nation’s leadership.