Schumer chose party over his people, now his party is coming for him

12 de noviembre, 2025

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer loves to call himself the Shomer Yisrael, the “Guardian of Israel.” It sounds noble, biblical even. But after the longest government shutdown in modern American history, the title rings hollow. Schumer isn’t the guardian of Israel. He’s the abandoner of his people. And now the very party he sold them out for is turning on him.

I know this story personally. My father helped launch Schumer’s political career, from Brooklyn councilman to congressman to senator. He believed in him. He believed that a proud Jew in public office would stand up for his community and for Israel when it mattered most.

He was wrong.

When my father ran for City Council in 2001, Schumer betrayed him, endorsing his own former staffer instead. That was the first lesson I learned about Schumer: Loyalty for him is purely transactional. I refused to shake his hand years later at the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina, and I have no regrets.

Two decades later, America is watching the same pattern repeat itself, this time on a national stage.

As reported by the New York Post, Democrats erupted after a deal to end the historic government shutdown cleared a Senate hurdle. Schumer’s own caucus accused him of selling them out, demanding his resignation and calling the agreement “a surrender.” Progressive Democrats wanted a fight; Schumer gave them a handshake. The man who prides himself on keeping his finger on the political pulse suddenly can’t stop the bleeding inside his own party.

This is poetic justice. Schumer has spent years appeasing the far left; the same activists and politicians who slander Israel, excuse Hamas and normalize antisemitism in America’s streets and classrooms. He thought that by bending to them, he could keep his power. Instead, they’ve decided he’s the next one to break.

He should have known better. History is filled with “Schumers,” Jews in pre-war Europe who convinced themselves that silence was safety, that blending in would spare them. But cowardice has never protected anyone. You can’t negotiate with hatred; you can only confront it.

When antisemitism exploded after Oct. 7, Schumer had every platform, every microphone and every ounce of influence needed to lead. Instead, he hid behind balance and caution. He watched his party’s radicals chant “from the river to the sea,” and he said nothing. He watched Jewish students being harassed on American campuses and offered only a vague tweet about tolerance.

And now, the same people he tried to please are turning their knives on him.

This week’s meltdown on Capitol Hill wasn’t just about a budget. It was a referendum on Schumer’s leadership and on the emptiness of his so-called guardianship. The Democrats’ left flank has grown too extreme for even Schumer’s brand of appeasement. They don’t want a guardian; they want a martyr.

Here’s the tragic part: When they come for me, Schumer, they’ll come for you, too. You thought you could buy time by pretending loyalty to them, by selling out your own people to prove you’re one of the “good ones.” But the mob doesn’t care. They never do.

The same ideological poison spreading through the far left, antisemitism masked as social justice, doesn’t stop at Israel’s border or the synagogue door. You can shout “equity” and “human rights” all you want; they still see a Jew.

Schumer could have been a giant. He could have been the Jewish statesman who led with courage in a moment of moral chaos. Instead, he chose to be a poll-tested politician, a man so afraid of losing his base that he lost his soul.

He didn’t stand with his people when the lies started. He didn’t lead when the hate mobs took over. And he didn’t protect his country when it needed moral clarity over partisan survival.

The irony is bitter; the man who called himself the Guardian of Israel now needs guarding from his own party.

Schumer chose party over principle, and party over his people.

Now, his party has chosen to devour him.

Warren H. Cohn is the founder of RocketshipPR. He also serves as Media Advisor to the American Middle East Press Association (AMEPA).

