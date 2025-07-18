The price of antisemitic hatred by 'pro-Palestinians' is also paid by the Druze

18 de julio, 2025

The recent massacre of Druze in Syria, perpetrated by Bedouin and Sunni Islamist militias allied to the jihadist government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohamad al-Golani, exposes once again the true nature of certain leaderships in the region.

Al-Sharaa, former leader of the al-Nusra Front, linked to Al-Qaeda, and now at the helm of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has attempted to reinvent himself as a moderate leader. However, a suit and tie are not enough to hide his record of radicalism or to disguise the atrocities committed under his regime.

Images of tortured and humiliated Druze, with their mustaches (a cultural and religious symbol of their community) forcibly shaved off, evoke the vexations the Nazis inflicted on Jews during the Holocaust, when their beards and peyes (side locks that some Orthodox Jews wear as part of their religious tradition) were cut off.

Despite these aberrations, the self-proclaimed "pro-Palestinians" maintain a deafening silence. There are no protests, no social media posts, no displays of outrage or solidarity with the Druze people. It seems that, as the saying goes, "no Jews, no news." This silence reveals the hypocrisy of a movement that, under the facade of anti-Zionism or legitimate criticism of the Israeli government, is nothing more than antisemitism, pure and simple. They are not pro-Palestinian but antisemitic and anti-Western. Their agenda does not care about justice or the real victims of the conflicts in the Middle East, any more than they did when Jews and non-Jews, Israelis and foreigners, were massacred, raped and kidnapped in Israel by Palestinian terrorist groups for simply being in the Jewish state at the time or being "infidels."

Leandro Fleischer

Those most harmed by this narrative are, ironically, the very Palestinians they claim to defend. These "pro-Palestinians" push them towards sacrifice, supporting terrorist leaders that oppress them and teach them hatred. Far from seeking their well-being, they condemn them to live under regimes that prioritize violence and destruction, using Palestinians as pawns in an ideological war. This indoctrination glorifies martyrdom and the murder of Jews, not only perpetuates Palestinian suffering, but also fuels the chaos affecting other minorities in the region.

For it is not only the Jews who pay the price of this hatred. The Druze, the Kurds, the Yazidis, the Christians massacred in parts of Africa and Asia, and the Muslims who reject Islamist fanaticism, among others, also suffer the consequences of this intolerance.

Demonizing Israel's protection of minorities

Meanwhile, Israel, constantly accused by the "pro-Palestinians," is one of the few actors in the region that actively protects minorities such as the Druze in Syria, confronting radical Islamists allied with the Syrian government. It should be noted that Israel is home to some 150,000 Druze, approximately 2% of the population, who live with safety, integration and freedom, a stark contrast to the persecution they face elsewhere.

The solution to this cycle of violence and hatred cannot rely on simplistic narratives or the demonization of a single actor. An interesting proposal is that of Israeli academic Mordechai Kedar, who advocates a model called "Emirati Plan" for resolving conflicts in the region, such as the Israeli-Palestinian one. According to Kedar, instead of seeking unified states that ignore the tribal and cultural complexities of the Middle East, emirates should be created based on the region's social structures. This approach could be applied in Syria to protect Druze, Kurds, Alawites, Christians and other minorities, ensuring their autonomy and security from the fanaticism that threatens them.

It is time for the misnamed "pro-Palestinians" to abandon hatred and hypocrisy. If they really cared about the victims of the conflicts in the Middle East, they would raise their voices for the Druze, the Kurds, the Yazidis and all those suffering under the yoke of Islamist extremism. Their silence not only betrays these communities, but perpetuates a cycle of violence that harms the very Palestinians they claim to defend. True justice is not built on hatred, but on a real commitment to coexistence and respect for all communities in the region.

But of course, peace and peaceful coexistence is not something that interests the "pro-Palestinians," who are even willing to side with those who want to cut off their heads in order to advance their dark goals of destroying the free world.