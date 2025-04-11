Interview with Economics Professor María Lorca-Susina: Is Trump's tariff strategy necessary?

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de abril, 2025

On Voz News, Executive Producer Karina Yapor interviewed University of Miami Economics Professor Maria Lorca-Susina. They delved into the challenges posed by this trade war between the United States and China, with special emphasis on how necessary the tariff strategy promoted by President Donald Trump has been, as well as how it could face the Chinese regime the 145% tariffs imposed by the Republican leader.

"It's about time someone came in and organized the trade issue. [...] Absolutely everything to do with international trade has been neglected, because all the previous U.S. presidents wanted to do diplomatic trade, and when you have to defend jobs in your country, that diplomatic trade that we've seen under President [George] Bush and President [Barack] Obama doesn't work, so he had to come Trump to bring order," Loca-Susina commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.