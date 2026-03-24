Group behind European synagogue blasts claims London arson

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de marzo, 2026

The Islamist group that claimed responsibility for setting off explosions outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam and synagogues in Rotterdam and in Belgium earlier this month said on Monday that it was also behind the torching of a Jewish group’s ambulances in London early Monday morning.

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya claimed responsibility for the fire, which London police are treating as an antisemitic incident. Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism confirmed the claim in an incident report it published Monday evening.

In a previous report, the ministry said that content published by the group, which surfaced in Europe this month following an explosion outside a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, on March 9, “spread quickly on Telegram channels affiliated with Shi’ite militant networks and pro-Iranian circles, including channels linked to Hezollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

No one was hurt in any of the explosions for which the group had claimed responsibility, but 30 people needed to be evacuated from their homes in Golders Green because of the fire that consumed four ambulances of the Hatzola Jewish rescue and emergency organization.

© JNS