Argentina bans ‘terrorist’ Muslim Brotherhood branches

The government of Argentina on Thursday declared the Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan terrorist organizations.

This measure was the result of an analysis performed by Argentine authorities, which found that the entities in question constitute a “serious and multifaceted threat” to national security, according to the decree about the blacklisting, published on Wednesday in the Boletín Oficial de la República Argentina, the government gazette of the Argentine Republic. The decree took effect on Thursday.

The entities listed are placed in the Registry of Terrorist Organizations, to “strengthen mechanisms for the prevention, early detection, and repression of terrorism and its financing,” according to the declaration.

The move follows the designation of the same entities as terrorist organizations by the United States earlier this week, for supporting Hamas’s terrorist activities. The declaration in Argentina did not mention Hamas, but the office of Argentine President Javier Milei, a staunch supporter of Israel, did mention that group, which is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Argentina classified Hamas as a terrorist group in 2024.

Milei’s office said the president has an “unwavering commitment” to “recognizing terrorists for what they are, as he already did with Hamas and more recently with the Cartel of the Suns.” Milei’s government is “determined to make sure that Argentina will once again align itself with Western civilization, respectful of individual rights and its institutions, while condemning and directly combating those who want to destroy it,” according to the statement.

© JNS