Netanyahu lauds Trump ‘decision’ to list Muslim Brotherhood as terror org

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de noviembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that he praised U.S. President Donald Trump for “his decision to outlaw and designate the Muslim Brotherhood organization as a terrorist organization.”

“This is an organization that endangers stability throughout the Middle East and beyond the Middle East as well,” Netanyahu said. “Therefore, the State of Israel has already outlawed part of the organization, and we are working to complete this action soon.”

Trump has not mentioned a decision to designate the Muslim Brotherhood on social media. Just the News reported that Trump told the publication “on Sunday morning that he will designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, striking a blow against a group long blamed for destabilizing the Middle East and radicalizing young Muslims.”

“It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms,” Trump reportedly told the publication. “Final documents are being drawn.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. This move is vital—the Brotherhood is not just a political group, but a transnational ideological network that radicalizes youth, spreads extremist doctrine through mosques and media, particularly Al Jazeera, and undermines democratic values,” Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel told JNS on Monday.

“Several other nation states like the UAE and Jordan have already recognized the threat and banned the Muslim Brotherhood,” she continued.

“It’s time for many other nations to follow because if we don’t stop this ideology now, it will only grow stronger and more dangerous in the years ahead,” she added.

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, stated that Trump had made “the right call regarding terror groups.”

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) stated that Trump’s decision is “tremendous news.”

“We will use this to destroy Muslim terror affiliates like the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Students for Justice in Palestine,” he said. “So grateful to the president.”

When he designated the Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated that both “have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.'”

“The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation and harassment are unacceptable,” the Texas governor added. “These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas.”

