World leaders praise Gaza agreement

9 de octubre, 2025

World leaders from across the globe on Thursday welcomed Israel and Hamas’s agreement to the first phase of Trump’s ceasefire deal, reflecting both intense global relief that the end to the two-year-old war may be in sight and respect for the American president.

Among those praising the move were countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia, who defied the American administration by recognizing a Palestinian state just last month.

United Kingdom





“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” he wrote on X.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Australia



“Australia welcomes President Trump’s announcement that Israel and Hamas have signed off the first phase of the plan to bring peace to Gaza,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Australia strongly supports the plan’s commitment to denying Hamas any role in the future governance of Gaza. There is a very long road to recovery in Gaza, securing long-term peace and building the Palestinian state. Together with our partners, Australia will continue to do what we can to contribute to a just and enduring two-state solution.”

Canada



“Congratulations to President Trump for his essential leadership and thank you to Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their tireless work to support the negotiations,” wrote Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on X. “After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable.”

France



“Great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron. “This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution.”

Spain



“The Government of Spain welcomes the news coming from the Middle East and trusts that this may be the beginning of a just and lasting peace,” wrote Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Palestinian Authority



Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the agreement and expressed the hope that it would lead to an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, according to a statement on the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

European Union



“The agreement on the first phase of the Gaza peace deal marks a significant breakthrough,” tweeted E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. “This is a major diplomatic accomplishment and a real chance to end the devastating war and release all the hostages.”

United Nations



“I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza based on the proposal put forward by @POTUS,” tweeted U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough.”

