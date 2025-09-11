Netanyahu honors Trump at Bat Yam promenade ceremony

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 11 de septiembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a cornerstone-laying ceremony in Bat Yam on Wednesday for a new seaside promenade named after U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We are honoring the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” the premier said in the city along the Mediterranean coast, just south of Tel Aviv, where he was joined by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot and members of the city council.

“President Trump spoke to me several times about beachfront properties. He told me that we have wonderful coastal assets here. He spoke about a place located a bit south of here—Gaza. He said it should become a place of peace, prosperity, and good life, not of terror. He’s right,” said Netanyahu.

“That’s why I told the mayor of Bat Yam, my dear friend Tzvika Brot, that in my opinion, the promenade along this amazing seashore should be named after President Trump. That is what we are doing here today,” he continued.

The Israeli premier ticked off some actions the American president has taken in support of the Jewish state, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the city as the Israeli capital; recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Throughout his years in office, President Trump repeatedly stood firmly by Israel’s side, especially in recent months in the face of Iran and Hamas, and for the release of our hostages. The president chose to be on the right side of history, and we express our gratitude to him for that,” said Brot.

