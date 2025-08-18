Tarantino said to divide time between Israel and UK for London play

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 18 de agosto, 2025

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will be dividing his time between Tel Aviv and London next year to work on a West End play, and his Israel-born wife and children will join him on long stretches, she said Monday.

The 62-year-old film director has been based in Israel since marrying Israeli singer Daniella Pick, 41, the daughter of late singer and songwriter Svika Pick. The couple has two young children.

Daniella Pick announced the plan following reports that she and her family will be leaving Israel.

“We were asked a fair bit, so to clarify: We are not moving to the U.K. The plan is to stay with my husband in London during 2-3 week stretches that he’ll be spending there for work. There’s no place like home,” Pick wrote on Instagram on Monday, adding an Israeli flag icon.

Reports about the alleged relocation followed an interview with Tarantino that appeared on Friday on his fan podcast “The Church of Tarantino.” The director said he has focused in recent years on his family rather than his career, and that he has enjoyed this time with them immensely ahead of the new project, which is expected to take up to two years.

“When my daughter comes home at 3 from school, her first thing is ‘Abba, abba, abba.’ That’s Hebrew for daddy. She hasn’t seen daddy all day, so she comes up ‘Abba, abba, abba, abba,’ and you know, I like being there,” he said.

“It’s just really precious to me, you know, and three years from now, four years from now, it’ll be maybe a little less precious. They’ll start moving on. They’ll start having their own friends and everything, but just right now is not the time to run away with the circus,” Tarantino said.

