Chicago police report five incidents of antisemitic vandalism in one week

22 de julio, 2025

The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert on Monday regarding a string of antisemitic, “hate crime-related” damages to property over one week at the end of June.

Between June 23 and June 30, “unknown offender(s)” placed stickers and tagged locations with graffiti depicting antisemitic phrases, with damaged property including a mailbox, a stop sign and an emergency bell.

All incidents occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood, which has a substantial Jewish presence.

JNS contacted the police department for incident reports.

Recent statistics released by the city of Chicago showed that antisemitic hate crimes “surged” by 58% in 2024, and account for 37.6% of all reported hate crimes in the city.

“This is part of a national increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes but is especially troubling given that Jewish residents represent just 3% of Chicago’s population,” according to the office of Mayor Brandon Johnson.

