Israel, US sign AI, energy cooperation memorandum

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de julio, 2025

Israel and the United States on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy and artificial intelligence at Blair House in Washington, D.C.

The agreement is designed to advance cooperation in applying AI to strengthen the energy grids in Israel and the U.S., and to encourage research, innovation, and the development of joint policies.

The initiative was spearheaded by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, according to Netanyahu’s office.

In addition to Netanyahu, participants included U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the American and Israeli ambassadors—Mike Huckabee and Yechiel Leiter, respectively.

The MoU also involves the promotion of regional projects, including the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the Abraham Accords. It will establish a working group on cooperation regarding standards and optimal practices, as well as safe digital infrastructure for embedding AI in the energy economies.

The White House National Energy Dominance Council is a party to the agreement, along with the Israeli and American energy ministries and departments, the U.S. Interior Department and the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Mr. Secretary, Mr. Secretary, ambassadors, the future belongs to those who innovate. America and Israel are the prime innovation nations on the planet,” said Netanyahu at the signing.

“AI is the thrust of innovation now and will create unbelievable things in the future. It’s both challenging, because there could be bad things in it, but there could be unimaginable good things. I think we can lead this. This day will be remembered. Not every signing ceremony is as significant as this. This is very significant,” the premier continued.

“I want to thank you and President [Donald] Trump for the incredible cooperation and friendship, that has been unmatched and will yield great things for America and Israel. It will make both of us greater, again,” Netanyahu concluded.

Burgum praised the “incredible collaboration” between the two countries, demonstrated in the recent joint action against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. He noted that this type of agreement was the first that he and the interior minister had signed with any country.

“Honored to partner with you and the tremendous people of Israel, as you say, innovators, technology innovators, cutting-edge business folks and a strong, proud country, and been a great American ally for a long time,” said Wright. “And I think our partnership has never been tighter, never been stronger than it is today.”

Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday during his White House meeting with President Donald Trump that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate the Republican leader for the Peace Prize due to his numerous actions in the Middle East, which the Israeli leader defined as crucial to achieve peace in this region of the world. Likewise, Netanyahu expressed his admiration to Trump for the way he has led "the free world" in his second presidency.



"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security. The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities. But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," the Israeli prime minister commented during his White House meeting with Trump, who expressed his appreciation and confessed he had not been aware of the nomination.

