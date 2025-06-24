House passes bill to scrutinize Taliban funding

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de junio, 2025

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Monday that would try to limit the funding the Taliban receives from foreign governments and charities.

The No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act (H.R. 260) declares it to be the foreign policy of the United States to “oppose the provision of foreign assistance by foreign countries and nongovernmental organizations to the Taliban, particularly those countries and organizations that receive United States-provided foreign assistance.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who introduced the measure, said on the House floor on Monday that Afghans resisting Taliban rule had told him that foreign assistance is being diverted to the regime.

“According to them, nearly all of the cash aid sent to Afghanistan ends up in the hands of the Taliban,” Burchett stated. “Mr. Speaker, they will hate us for free. We do not need to give them hard-earned American tax dollars.”

The legislation requires the Secretary of State to develop a strategy within 180 days to discourage foreign governments and charities from aiding the Taliban, to find ways to support Afghan women and former U.S. military partners and to issue a series of reports to Congress about aid to Afghanistan.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) noted the measure had bipartisan support, but criticized the Trump administration for a lack of transparency about its intentions for Afghanistan.

“There is not a consensus about what the Trump administration is doing on Afghanistan, because they won’t tell us,” Jackson stated. “We urgently need more information and assurances from the Trump administration about their priorities in Afghanistan and now Iran.”

The bill passed the House by voice vote without objection. It will now proceed to the Senate for final passage.

